Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski is offering advice to Courtney Rose, the mayor of Fort Grey, Calif.

The quality of the advice doesn’t actually matter, because Courtney Rose is a fictional character; Fort Grey is a fictional city; and Biskupski is featured in an advertisement for the new ABC sitcom “The Mayor.”

In the show, Courtney (Brandon Michael Hall) is a wannabe rapper who runs for mayor to boost his music career — and surprises everyone, including himself, when he wins. And then he’s got to figure out how to be a mayor.

In the spot, Courtney tells his friends that “maybe I should get a few pointers from the pros.” So he calls Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Green Bay, Wisc., Mayor Jim Schmitt; Mesa, Ariz., Mayor John Giles; San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, Clayton, N.C. Mayor Jody McLeod — and Biskupski, the only woman on the list.

Feet on the desk — yes or no,” Courtney asks Salt Lake City‘s mayor.

Don’t ever do that,” Biskupski says, “it’s totally unprofessional.” And the camera pulls back to reveal that her feet are up on her desk.

The Mayor” premieres Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. on ABC/Ch. 4.

(Craig Sjodin/ABC) “The Mayor” stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Courtney Rose, Yvette Nicole Brown as Dina Rose, Bernard David Jones as Jermaine Leforge, Marcel Spears as T.K. Clifton and Lea Michele as Valentina Barella.
