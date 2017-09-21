Everything old is new again this fall on TV.
Well, a whole bunch of old ideas — even old shows — are being dusted off, adapted and/or rebooted. Not just “Will & Grace” — which returns with the same cast (and the original producers) — but new versions of “Dynasty” and “S.W.A.T.” are on the schedule.
Spike Lee is rebooting his movie “She’s Gotta Have It” as a TV series.
“Star Trek: Discovery” is the seventh such series — a sequel (of sorts) to “Enterprise” and a prequel to the other five.
And there are spinoffs, like “Young Sheldon” (from “The Big Bang Theory”), “Marvel’s Inhumans” (from “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” sort of) and “Law & Order: The Menendez Murders” (from all the other “Law & Orders”).
There are actually two new Marvel shows this fall; “Runaways” is based on a separate set of comic books.
“The Gifted” is an “X-Men” series. “The Good Doctor” is an adaptation of a Korean show — and it‘s more than a bit like “House.”
“Ghosted” is an attempt to turn “The X-Files” into a comedy. And “The Orville” is a big, honkin’ rip-off of “Star Trek.”
Also this season, TV execs have decided that the time is right for shows about members of the military, so we’re getting “SEAL Team,” “The Brave” and “Valor.”
There are a few things that look like they’re worth watching and a few that are just plain bad. Most of what we’re getting lies somewhere in the middle.
The truth is I struggled with this fall TV preview, because I had trouble coming up with so many different ways to say “Meh.”
Here’s a look at the fall schedule:
Thursday, Sept. 21
“THE ORVILLE” (First two episodes aired Sept. 10 and 17; moves to regular time slot Sept. 21 at 8 p.m. on Fox/Ch. 13) • This is a “Star Trek” rip-off. It’s not a parody. It’s not even a comedy, although there are some attempts at humor. It’s a Seth MacFarlane vanity project — he gets to pretend he’s the captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Well, the U.S.S. Orville. He plays Capt. Ed Mercer; his first officer is also his ex-wife; and he’s surrounded by characters and situations seemingly lifted from 1990s “Trek.” This could be “Star Trek: The Next Next Generation,” I suppose.
Is it any good? It’s not awful, which is somewhat surprising.
Is it worth watching? If you really love science fiction that feels completely derivative and sort of cheap — sure. If you’re a Seth MacFarlane fan — maybe. Because, again, it’s not really a comedy.
RETURNING SHOW • “The Good Place” (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5)
Friday, Sept. 22
RETURNING SHOWS • “Fuller House” (streaming, Netflix); “Transparent” (streaming, Amazon)
Sunday, Sept. 24
“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” (The first episode airs at 7 p.m. on CBS/Ch. 2. That and all subsequent episodes are streaming-only on subscription service CBS All Access; one episode per Sunday) • The seventh “Trek” series (and the first in more than a dozen years) is the first that doesn’t center on a captain but on the first officer. Sonequa Martin-Green (“The Walking Dead”) stars as first officer Michael Burnham. It’s set a decade before the original series; Spock’s father, Sarek (James Frain), will appear regularly. Everything we’ve seen so far — which isn’t much — is getting Trekkies and Trekkers excited.
Is it any good? The trailers look really cool. But the series has a rather troubled history — its debut was delayed from January to May to September. And CBS has prohibited critics from reviewing the show before it debuts. Maybe that really is because CBS wants to prevent spoilers. Or maybe it sucks.
Is it worth watching? Well, I’m going to watch it regardless. But I’m an obsessed fan. Whether it will appeal to less-obsessed Trekkers remains TBD.
RETURNING SHOW • “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2)
Monday, Sept. 25
“YOUNG SHELDON” (Pilot episode airs Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m. on CBS/Ch. 2; regular time-slot premiere is Thursday, Nov. 2, at 7:30 p.m.) • This is exactly what the title indicates — “The Big Bang Theory’s” Sheldon Cooper as a 9-year-old (Iain Armitage) starting high school in Texas. He’s a genius who’s clueless about people, which is awkward. This is very much a Sheldon version of “The Wonder Years” — a filmed comedy (no studio audience like “BBT”) about Sheldon, his parents and his siblings, complete with Parsons as the narrator.
Is it any good? Armitage is great as Young Sheldon. And Zoe Perry (whose mother, Laurie Metcalf, recurs as Sheldon’s mother on “BBT”) is wonderful as Sheldon’s mom, Mary. The pilot is good, but we’ve only seen one episode and you’ve got to wonder if the premise will hold up.
Is it worth watching ? Yes, at least for one episode. After that … stay tuned.
“ME, MYSELF & I” (8:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) • This comedy is about one character in three time periods — Alex Riley at the ages of 14 (Jack Dylan Grazer), 40 (Bobby Moynihan) and 65 (John Larroquette. He’s a teenage nerd, a middle-aged lovable loser and a successful senior citizen, but they’re all struggling with the same sorts of personal problems.
Is it any good? The pilot is charming and funny. Just try to ignore that Moynihan is never going to turn into Larroquette.
Is it worth watching? Yes, if for no other reason than to see where it’s headed. Oh, and it’s pretty funny.
“THE GOOD DOCTOR” (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) • Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore, “Bates Motel”) is a young surgeon with autism. In the pilot, he saves a life; he’s judged unfit to be a surgeon by most of the “Grey’s Anatomy”-like staff at a San Jose hospital; and the hospital president (Richard Schiff, “The West Wing”) passionately defends him. If he doesn’t get the job, there’s no series … and there’s a series.
Is it any good? Hoo, boy. Much of what happens in the pilot is absolutely ludicrous and mawkish. And the writers seemingly went down a checklist of attributes a person with autism might have and assigned them all to Shaun. But pilots tend to paint characters in broad strokes, so it might improve. If you were a fan of “House,” this has the same showrunner and there are definite similarities.
Is it worth watching? If this didn’t involve a character with autism and if it couldn’t be argued that that’s a good thing, the easy answer would be no. But it’s not that easy, so — maybe.
“THE BRAVE” (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5) • The second-best military-themed show revolves around a team at the Defense Intelligence Agency, which collects and analyzes intel and conducts operations in other countries. In the pilot, they try to save an American and take down a terrorist — and they have trouble doing one without jeopardizing the other. Anne Heche is miscast as the DIA deputy director (the boss), and the members of the team seem, well, interchangeable might be the nicest way to put it.
Is it any good? It’s not terrible. But it’s just sort of filling space on the schedule.
Is it worth watching? Only if you have a lot of spare time and low expectations.
RETURNING SHOWS • “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5); “Kevin Can Wait” (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Scorpion” (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2)
Tuesday, Sept. 26
“LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS” (9 p.m., NBC/ Ch. 5) • All the “Law & Order” shows have long used ripped-from-the-headlines narratives to power their plots — but this is a full-on docu-drama. It retells the story of the Menendez brothers, who murdered their parents in 1989. The narrative follows the brothers’ lawyer, Leslie Abramson, as she fights to prove that Erik and Lyle were abused by their parents, explaining — perhaps justifying — shooting them to death.
Is it any good? This eight-episode limited series gets off to a strong start. It’s not a whodunit — we know who — it’s a whydunit. And that looks fascinating.
Is it worth watching? I’m a sucker for true-crime dramas, and this looks like a good one.
RETURNING SHOWS • “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Lethal Weapon” (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “This Is Us” (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5); “The Mick” (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (8:30 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2)
Wednesday, Sept. 27
“SEAL TEAM” (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) • This is a very CBS show — a procedural. But instead of cops, it’s Navy SEALs. David Boreanaz (“Bones”) stars as the team leader, who’s great at his job — but that job as fractured his family. He’s backed up by a crew who are great at pulling off their covert missions, but all have some sort of issue they’re dealing with. And they all depend on CIA analyst Mandy Ellis (Jessica Paré).
Is it any good? It’s the best of the three military-themed shows, but that’s not saying much. Boreanaz hardly seems to be trying, and Paré (“Mad Men”) is stuck in a thankless role.
Is it worth watching? Not really. But there are certainly worse things on TV.
RETURNING SHOWS • “Survivor” (7 p.m., CBS/Ch 2); “The Goldbergs” (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “The Blacklist” (7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5); “Empire” (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Speechless” (7:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “Criminal Minds” (8 p.m., CBS/Ch 2); “Modern Family” (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5); “Star” (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “American Housewife” (8:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “Designated Survivor” (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5)
Thursday, Sept. 28
“WILL & GRACE” (8 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5) • This is not a reboot, it’s a continuation that picks up 11 years after what was supposed to be the series finale. Most of the original cast is back — Eric McCormack as Will, Debra Messing as Grace, Megan Mullally as Karen and Sean Hayes as Jack. (Shelley Morrison won’t be back as Karen’s maid, Rosario, and Harry Connick Jr. isn’t returning as Grace’s on-again, off-again husband, Leo.) No new episodes have been screened for critics, but we know they’re going to explain away the finale — which flashed forward into a future that clearly doesn’t work with this revival.
Is it any good? When “Will & Grace” premiered in 1998, it was funny and smart — the best new comedy and arguably the best new show that fall. That lasted a couple of seasons. But the show degenerated into an unfunny mess populated by increasingly unlikable characters, and clever writing was replaced by loud, crude and unfunny jokes.
Is it worth watching? TBD
RETURNING SHOWS • “Grey’s Anatomy”(7 p.m., ABC, Ch. 4); “How to Get Away With Murder”(9 p.m., ABC, Ch. 4); “Superstore”(7 p.m., NBC, Ch. 5); “Great News”(8:30 p.m., NBC, Ch. 5); “Chicago Fire”(9 p.m., NBC, Ch. 5)
Friday, Sept. 29
“TIN STAR” (Streaming, Amazon) • Tim Roth stars as Jim Worth, a Brit who moves with his family to the Canadian Rockies and takes a job as a small-town police chief. Things are far from idyllic, however, because a Big Evil Oil Company comes to town, and the migrant workers bring a crime wave with them. Frustrated by everything that‘s happening, Worth becomes a vigilante.
Is it any good? Roth and Christina Hendricks (“Mad Men”), who plays the Big Oil representative, are great, and this has the makings of a good, moody, dark drama.
Is it worth watching? Could be. This is Amazon, so you’ll be able to watch all 10 episodes in a day, if you wish.
“MARVEL‘S INHUMANS” (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) • This isn’t really a spinoff of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” it’s sort of a parallel series. A bunch of superhumans with mutant powers live on the moon. And, after a coup, the Inhuman Royal Family ends up in Hawaii. With their giant dog. And it’s dumber than that description makes it sound.
Is it any good? Nope. It’s terrible. Stilted. Dumb. Awkward. Bad special effects. Need I go on?
Is it worth watching? Nope. It’s this fall’s worst new show.
RETURNING SHOWS • “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Hell’s Kitchen”(7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Hawaii Five-0”(8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “The Exorcist”(8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Blue Bloods”(9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Z Nation”(10 p.m., Syfy)
Saturday, Sept. 30
RETURNING SHOWS • “Saturday Night Live”(10:30 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5); “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Versailles”(9 p.m., Ovation,)
Sunday, Oct. 1
“GHOSTED” (7:30 p.m. Fox/Ch. 13) • A scientist (Adam Scott) who believes in aliens, ghosts, etc., teams up with an ex-cop (Craig Robinson) who thinks it’s all B.S. to investigate paranormal happenings for The Bureau Underground in this half-hour comedy. And, yes, it’s an attempt to turn “The X-Files” into a sitcom.
Is it any good? I like Scott and Robinson, and the pilot is handsomely produced. But all the humor falls flat — so it’s a comedy that’s not funny.
Is it worth watching? No, unfortunately.
“WISDOM OF THE CROWD” (7:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2; moves to regular timeslot at 8 p.m. on Oct. 8) • After his daughter is murdered, tech billionaire Jeffrey Tanner (Jeremy Piven) sells his company and devotes himself and his tech skills to hunting down her killer. And other criminals. Channeling “Person of Interest,” and partnering with a hugely skeptical cop (Richard T. Jones), Tanner and his team of young techsters come up with a way to use crowd-sourcing to hunt down bad guys.
Is it any good? This is an odd time for a show that puts forth a billionaire as a savior — not just because “APB” and “Pure Genius” both bombed last year, but because Donald Trump keeps setting records for unpopularity. And this is another earnest procedural on CBS that’s just sort of “meh.”
Is it worth watching? It’s not godawful or anything — but, no.
“TEN DAYS IN THE VALLEY” (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) • Kyra Sedgwick stars as Jane, the producer of a TV crime drama that seems not dissimilar from Sedgwick’s last show, “The Closer.” Which is a little weird. Jane is a single mother whose young daughter is kidnapped, setting off a seasonlong hunt. And the detective on the case (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) is suspicious of Jane because, well, she keeps lying to him.
Is it any good? This wants to be Serious Drama; it’s more like Bad Soap Opera.
Is it worth watching? Maybe if you’ve never had a child, you might find some entertainment value in a show about a kidnapped child. In other words — NO.
RETURNING SHOWS • “The Toy Box” (6 p.m, ABC/Ch. 4); “Bob’s Burgers“ (6:30 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “The Simpsons“ (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “NCIS: Los Angeles“ (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Poldark“ (8 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7); “Family Guy“ (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “The Last Man on Earth“ (8:30 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13); “Curb Your Enthusiasm“ (10 p.m., HBO)
Monday, Oct. 2
“9JKL” (7:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) • This loud sitcom is based on star Mark Feuerstein’s experiences when he was starring in “Royal Pains.” He plays Josh, an actor whose network show (about a blind cop) has been canceled and whose wife just divorced him. So he moves back to Manhattan, where he lives in apartment 9K, between his overbearing parents (Elliott Gould and Linda Lavin) in 9J and his brother (David Walton), sister-in-law and their baby in 9L. And hilarity is supposed to ensue.
Is it any good? I like the cast, and it’s beyond cute that the creator/writer/executive producer is Feuerstein’s real-life wife, Dana Klein. But this is painfully unfunny. It’s a chore to sit through.
Is it worth watching? Sadly, no.
“THE GIFTED” (8 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13) • They never say “X-Men” in this, but it’s an X-Men series nonetheless. It’s co-produced by Marvel, and it’s based on the original “X-Men” comic books. It’s set in a world where mutants exist, people are afraid of them and the government wants to round them up. Stephen Moyer stars as a guy who prosecutes mutants, but he and his wife (Amy Acker) end up on the run when it turns out their two teenage children (Natalie Alyn Lind and Percy Hynes White) are mutants. And they get help from an underground mutant network.
Is it any good? The pilot is pretty good, if entirely familiar to anyone who’s at all familiar with “X-Men.” Whether the premise holds up beyond the first hour is the big question.
Is it worth watching? I’m extremely skeptical. But if you’re a big “X-Men” fan, you’ll probably want to check out a few episodes.
“THE HALCYON” (9 p.m., Ovation) • This British series is set in a five-star London hotel in 1940 — shortly before German bombs started falling. Basically, it‘s a big soap opera with British accents.
Is it any good? It’s OK. But at this point, it really doesn’t matter. The U.K. network that aired the show canceled it after one season and eight episodes.
Is it worth watching? Be warned — it ends on a cliffhanger that will never be resolved.
RETURNING SHOW • “Lucifer” (7 p.m., Fox/Ch. 13)
Tuesday, Oct. 3
“THE MAYOR” (8:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) • Courtney Rose (Brandon Michael Hall) is a young man who really wants to be a big-time rapper. So as a publicity stunt, he runs for mayor of his hometown. And he’s flummoxed when he wins. He gets some help from his former classmate, Valentina (Lea Michele), who was the campaign manager for his opponent (David Spade). And Courtney’s mom (Yvette Nicole Brown) offers encouragement and tough love.
Is it any good? The premise is strong. The cast is good. If only it were funnier. Because the first episode isn’t as funny as it should be.
Is it worth watching? It’s worth a chance. It has possibilities.
“KEVIN (PROBABLY) CHANGES THE WORLD” (9 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4) • Kevin Finn‘s (Jason Ritter) life has fallen apart. He has returned to his rural hometown and moved in with his sister, Amy (Joanna Garcia Swisher), and teenage niece, Reese (Chloe East), who are mourning the recent death of their husband/father. Things get weird when a meteorite strikes nearby, and — while investigating — Kevin is contacted by what seems to be an angel, Yvette (Kimberly Hebert Gregory), who tells him he has to help save humanity.
Is it any good? It’s not as good as you’d hope. Ritter and the rest of the cast are certainly likable; “Kevin” tries to be heartfelt and somehow meaningful — but it just doesn’t come together.
Is it worth watching? It has a few good moments, but only a few. Barring some serious improvements — no.
RETURNING SHOWS • “The Middle“ (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “Fresh Off the Boat“(7:30 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4);“ Black-ish“ (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4)
Thursday, Oct. 5
RETURNING SHOWS • “Scandal” (8 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4); “Van Helsing” (10 p.m., Syfy)
Friday, Oct. 6
“SUPERSTITION”( Friday, Oct. 6, 10 p.m., Syfy) • Holy “Six Feet Under”! This supernatural drama follows the Hasting family, who operate the only funeral home in their small town. They not only provide services for the dearly departed, but, according to Syfy, they handle “afterlife care” for the “unexplained deaths of folks at the hands of demonic entities and other unworldly phenomena that have long haunted the town.”
Is it any good? Haven’t seen anything yet.
Is it worth watching? TBD
RETURNING SHOW • “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC/Ch. 4)
Monday, Oct. 9
“VALOR” (8 p.m., The CW/Ch. 30) • The worst of the military shows is more soapy than the “Dynasty” reboot. It’s not just about a covert operation involving helicopter pilots that went terribly wrong in Somalia, a big cover-up and a secret plot of some sort — there’s also a ridiculous love triangle and characters who seemingly transferred in from “The Young and the Restless.”
Is it any good? No. It’s terrible. Not just the worst of the three military-themed shows, but one of the worst new shows period.
Is it worth watching? Absolutely not.
RETURNING SHOW • “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW/ Ch. 30)
Tuesday, Oct. 10
RETURNING SHOWS • “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30); “DC‘s Legends of Tomorrow” (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30)
Wednesday, Oct. 11
“DYNASTY” (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30) • It‘s ba-ack! OK, it‘s not a continuation or a sequel to the 1980s megasoap, it’s a reboot that updates the plot and the characters. Billionaire Blake Carrington (Grant Show) marries a much-younger woman, Cristal (Nathalie Kelley), and makes her COO of his company. That really ticks off his ambitious daughter, Fallon (Elisabeth Gillies), who figures she should be in charge. This time around, gay son Steven Carrington (James Mackay) is not closeted; Sammy Jo (originally played by Heather Locklear) still gets involved with Steven, but this time he’s a gay man (Rafael de la Fuente); Jeff Colby (Sam Adegoke) and the chauffeur, Michael (Robert Christopher Riley), are both black — and, while Blake’s first wife, Alexis, is mentioned, she’s not on the show. Yet.
Is it any good? No one is ever going to mistake “Dynasty” for fine drama, but it’s very entertaining. Fans of the original will be amused; those too young to remember the ’80s will be entertained by this soap with a sense of humor. Hey, there’s a catfight in the first episode!
Is it worth watching? Yes. I’m in!
RETURNING SHOWS • “Riverdale” (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30); “Mr. Robot” (10 p.m., USA); “The Shannara Chronicles” (8 p.m., Spike); “Chance” (Streaming, Hulu)
Thursday, Oct. 12
“I LOVE YOU, AMERICA” (Streaming, Hulu) • Comedian Sarah Silverman travels around the United States in this comedy/reality show, meeting all sorts of people.
Is it any good? I’ve only seen a clip of Silverman in Louisiana having dinner with people who had never met a Jewish person … but it was a funny clip.
Is it worth watching? TBD
RETURNING SHOWS • “Supernatural”(7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30); “Arrow”(8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30)
Friday, Oct. 13
“MINDHUNTER” (Streaming, Netflix) • In this period piece (set in 1979), a pair of FBI agents (Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany) interview imprisoned serial killers to help them hunt down serial killers who are still on the loose. It‘s based on the book “Mindhunter: Inside FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit” by Mark Olshaker and John E. Douglas.
Is it any good? I’ve only seen a couple of trailers. But it is executive produced by David Fincher (“House of Cards,” “Fight Club,” “Gone Girl”), who also directed the first two episodes, so there’s reason for optimism.
Is it worth watching? TBD
RETURNING SHOWS • “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (7 p.m., CW/Ch. 30); “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW/Ch. 30)
Saturday, Oct. 14
RETURNING SHOW • “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” (10 p.m., BBC America)
Sunday, Oct. 15
“WHITE FAMOUS” (11 p.m., Showtime) • Jay Pharoah (“SNL”) stars in this comedy as a fictionalized version of (executive producer) Jamie Foxx’s life back when the Oscar winner first became famous to a wide audience — of white people.
Is it any good? Well, the showrunner also ran “Californication.” And the trailer looks sort of funny. But you can‘t actually judge a show by its trailer.
Is it worth watching? TBD
RETURNING SHOWS • “Good Behavior” (7 p.m., TNT, Season 2); “The Dorrells in Corfu” (7 p.m., PBS/Ch. 7); “Berlin Station” (9 p.m., Epix)
Tuesday, Oct. 17
“HIT THE ROAD” (8 p.m. DirecTV‘s Audience Network) • This is basically a raunchy version of “The Partridge Family,” with Jason Alexander as the father/manager of a family band traveling around in a broken-down tour bus.
Is it any good? No. It’s terrible.
Is it worth watching? Nope. It’s terrible.
“LOUDERMILK” (8:30 p.m., DirecTV’s Audience Network) • Ron Livingston stars as Sam Loudermilk, a former music journalist who has gone from drunk to recovering alcoholic. But he remains an unlikable jerk.
Is it any good? It’s supposed to be funny, but it’s not. Which is a problem for a comedy.
Is it worth watching? No.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
“DO YOU WANT TO SEE A DEAD BODY?” (Streaming, YouTube Red) • In this fake reality show, Rob Huebel takes celebrities on adventures — like going to see a dead body (à la “Stand By Me”). The guests include John Cho, Terry Crews, Judy Greer and Adam Scott.
Is it any good? You’ll either love it or you’ll hate it. There’s not a lot of middle ground. And I kind of hate it.
Is it worth watching? Only if you’re a big Rob Huebel fan.
RETURNING SHOW • “Freakish”(Streaming, Hulu)
Sunday, Oct. 22
RETURNING SHOWS • “Graves” (9 p.m., Epix); “The Walking Dead” (10 p.m., AMC)
Tuesday, Oct. 24
“THE LAST O.G.” (8 p.m., TBS) • This sitcom stars Tracy Morgan as an ex-con who, after a long stretch in prison, returns home to Brooklyn to find it gentrified; learns his ex-girlfriend gave birth to twins after he went away; and finds that his ex is married to a white guy.
Is it any good? Don’t know yet. But Jordan Peele is the creator and one of the executive producers, so there’s reason to be optimistic.
Is it worth watching? TBD
“AT HOME WITH AMY SEDARIS” (8:30 p.m., TruTV) • Sedaris hosts this comedy/DIY show, which mixes crafts, homemaking, cooking, entertaining, celebrity guests — like Stephen Colbert, Jane Krakowski, Rachel Dratch and Paul Giamatti — with general goofiness.
Is it any good? The clips are very funny. And Sedaris is always a hoot.
Is it worth watching? TBD
Wednesday, Oct. 25
RETURNING SHOW • “Rosehaven” (11 p.m., SundanceTV)
Friday, Oct. 27
RETURNING SHOWS • “Blindspot”(7 p.m., NBC/Ch. 5); “Stranger Things”(Streaming, Netflix)
Monday, Oct. 30
RETURNING SHOW • “Superior Donuts” (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2)
Tuesday, Oct. 31
RETURNING SHOW • “Major Crimes” (7 p.m., TNT)
Wednesday, Nov. 1
RETURNING SHOWS • “Stan Against Evil” (9 p.m., IFC); “Foursome” (Streaming, YouTube Red)
Thursday, Nov. 2
“S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2) • About the only thing this new series shares with the 1975-76 ABC show and the 2003 theatrical film is the title. Oh, and it is also about the LAPD’s Special Weapons and Tactics team. In the pilot, the head of the team (a white man) shoots an innocent teenager (a black kid) and is replaced by Daniel “Hondo” Harrison (Shemar Moore, “Criminal Minds”). He’s a good guy and a good cop. Oh, and he’s having an affair with his boss.
Is it any good? Somewhat surprisingly, yes. It’s filled with shootouts and car chases; the cast is appealing; and it’s engaging enough to overcome its cop-show clichés.
Is it worth watching? It’s certainly worth watching the first episode. It’s not great drama, but the pilot is fun to watch. We’ll see where it goes.
RETURNING SHOWS • “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2); “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2)
Friday, Nov. 3
“ALIAS GRACE” (Streaming, Netflix) • Based on the book by Margaret Atwood (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), this is the fictionalized story of a maid, Grace Marks, who was accused of killing her employer and his mistress in 1843.
Is it any good? The clips look interesting.
Is it worth watching? TBD
Sunday, Nov. 5
“SMILF” (11 p.m., Showtime) • Frankie Shaw turns her short film of the same name — which won the 2015 Short Film Jury Award at Sundance — into a half-hour comedy. It’s loosely based on her life as a single mother struggling to build a career. Rosie O’Donnell and Connie Britton co-star.
Is it any good? The short film was good. The trailer is good (but filled with f-bombs, so it’s not attached). We’ll see.
Is it worth watching? TBD
RETURNING SHOWS • “Shameless” (10 p.m., Showtime); “The Ride with Norman Reedus” (11 p.m., AMC); “The Girlfriend Experience” (11 p.m., Starz)
Tuesday, Nov. 7
RETURNING SHOW • “Teachers” (11 p.m., TV Land)
Tuesday, Nov. 14
“FUTURE MAN” (Streaming, Hulu) • From producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Preacher”), this comedy stars Josh Hutcherson (“Hunger Games”) as a janitor/gamer/slacker who is recruited by time travelers to try to help save humanity.
Is it any good? TBD
Is it worth watching? TBD
Sunday, Nov. 19
RETURNING SHOW • “Search Party” (8 p.m., TBS)
Tuesday, Nov. 21
“MARVEL‘S RUNAWAYS” (Streaming, Hulu) • The producers of “The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl” and the new version of “Dynasty” go full-on superheroes with this adaptation of the comic books about six teenagers with superpowers who team up to fight their supervillain parents.
Is it any good? TBD
Is it worth watching? TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 22
“GODLESS” (Streaming, Netflix) • Western about a notorious criminal (Jeff Daniels) and his gang who seek revenge against an ex-protégé (Jack O’Connell) who has taken refuge with a widow (Michelle Dockery) in a town populated mostly by women.
Steven Soderbergh is producing; Scott Frank (“Out of Sight”) is the writer/director.
Is it any good? TBD
Is it worth watching? TBD
Thursday, Nov. 23
“SHE’S GOTTA HAVE IT” (Streaming, Netflix) • This was Spike Lee’s first film back in 1986; he’s rebooting it as a 10-episode TV series about a Brooklyn artist (DeWanda Wise) who is juggling a variety of very different men.
Is it any good? The clip doesn’t tell us much.
Is it worth watching? TBD
Wednesday, Nov. 29
“HAPPY!” (TBA, Syfy) • This is based on the comic books of the same title. We haven’t seen anything yet; here is Syfy’s description: “The series follows Nick Sax (Christopher Meloni, “SVU”) — an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse named Happy (Patton Oswalt).”
Is it any good? TBD
Is it worth watching? TBD