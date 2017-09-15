Here are two can’t-miss Emmy predictions. First, “Game of Thrones,” which won 12 Emmys last year and has a total of 38, won’t win any this year.
And, second, Stephen Colbert will be a great host for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday (6 p.m., CBS/Ch. 2).
“GoT” can’t win because it didn’t air any new episodes this year’s during eligibility period.
As for Colbert, I feel confident about that. But then I’m a big fan.
Here are a few major categories and who will (probably) win:
Comedy Series
Nominees • “Atlanta,” “black-ish,” “Master of None,” “Silicon Valley,” “Transparent,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Veep”
• “Veep” will probably win again, but it would be great if “Atlanta” pulled an upset.
Drama Series
Nominees • “The Americans,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us, “Westworld”
• Part of me is rooting for “Westworld.” But “This Is Us” deserves to win.
Limited Series
Nominees •“Big Little Lies,” “Fargo,” “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Genius,” “The Night Of”
• “Big Little Lies” will win, but “The Night Of” was better.
Variety Talk Series
Nominees • “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver,” “Real Time With Bill Maher,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden,” “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”
• I could make a case for Maher (not a fan), but it’s been a breakout year for Colbert.
Variety Sketch Series
Nominees •“Billy on the Street,” “Documentary Now!,” “Drunk History,” “Portlandia,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Tracey Ullman’s Show”
• It’s not even worth discussing, because “SNL” will win.
Actress — Drama Series
Nominees • Claire Danes, “Homeland”; Viola Davis, “How to Get Away With Murder”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Keri Russell, “The Americans”; Robin Wright, “House of Cards”
• This is easy. Moss will win.
Actor — Drama Series
Nominees • Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Rami Malek, “Mr. Robot”; Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”; Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”; Kevin Spacey, “House of Cards”; Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath”
• Brown will win a second Emmy in a row. (He won last year for “People v. O.J.”)
Actress — Comedy
Nominees • Allison Janney, “Mom”; Ellie Kemper, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”; Sarah Jessica Parker, “Divorce”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Lily Tomlin, “Grace & Frankie”
• Ho, hum. Louis-Dreyfus will probably win again. I’d love to see Tomlin win, but it won’t happen.
Actor — Comedy
Nominees • Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”; Donald Glover, “Atlanta”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jim Parsons, “Big Bang Theory”; Jeffrey Tambor, “Transparent”
• Glover should win.