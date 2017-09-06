ABC has announced the cast for the upcoming 25th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and there is, once again, a bit of a Utah flavor.

The collection of B-list celebrities includes a former member of the Utah Jazz and a former BYU student/LDS missionary. And two of the professional dancers are locals.

Former Jazzman Derek Fisher — who played in Utah in 2006-07 before returning to the Los Angeles Lakers — will partner with professional dancer Sharna Burgess.

Violinist/dancer/composer/performance artist Lindsey Stirling — best known for her energetic YouTube videos — will partner with professional dancer Mark Ballas. Stirling is a Brigham Young University grad and former missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Utahns Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson (both alumni of “So You Think You Can Dance”) returrn this season as professional dancers. Arnold will partner with singer/actor Jordan Fisher (“Grease: Live”); Carson will partner with Frankie Muniz, who’s best known as the star of “Malcolm In the Middle.”

