In 2001, a very good, live-action version of “The Tick” debuted on Fox — and disappeared after just nine episodes. Creator/producer Ben Edlund — the man behind the comic and the original series — has revived it for Amazon. It’s still goofy, weird and fun — and Amazon ordered 10 episodes for this first (or is that second?) season.
Watch • Begins streaming Friday on Amazon Prime
This weekend
‘Great Performances’
Verdi’s opera “La Traviata.”
Watch • 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7
College football
Portland State at BYU.
Watch • 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN
MLS
Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake.
Watch • 8 p.m. Saturday, KMYU
MTV Video Music Awards
Scheduled performers include Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.
Watch • 6 p.m. Sunday, BET, CMT, Logo, MTV, TV Land, VH1
‘Endeavour’
Endeavour protects a woman who has received death threats.
Watch • 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7
‘The Strain’
Fet and Quinlan race back to Manhattan.
Watch • 11 p.m. Sunday, FX
The week ahead
‘People of Earth’
The group copes with tragedy; Agent Foster reports back to the FBI.
Watch • 8:30 p.m. Monday, TBS
‘Vixen’
Two seasons of the animated superhero web series are combined into this TV movie.
Watch • 7 p.m. Wednesday, CW/Ch. 30
‘Snowfall’
As Teddy’s situation deteriorates, so does his mental state.
Watch • 11 p.m. Wednesday, FX
College football
North Dakota at Utah.
Watch • 5:30 p.m. Thursday, P12N
‘The Night Shift’
A shooting at a nearby college puts hospital staffers in danger. (Season finale)
Watch • 9 p.m. Thursday, NBC/Ch. 5