In 2001, a very good, live-action version of “The Tick” debuted on Fox — and disappeared after just nine episodes. Creator/producer Ben Edlund — the man behind the comic and the original series — has revived it for Amazon. It’s still goofy, weird and fun — and Amazon ordered 10 episodes for this first (or is that second?) season.

Watch • Begins streaming Friday on Amazon Prime

This weekend

‘Great Performances’

Verdi’s opera “La Traviata.”

Watch • 8 p.m. Friday, PBS/Ch. 7

College football

Portland State at BYU.

Watch • 1 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

MLS

Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake.

Watch • 8 p.m. Saturday, KMYU

MTV Video Music Awards

Scheduled performers include Miley Cyrus, Kendrick Lamar, Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran.

Watch • 6 p.m. Sunday, BET, CMT, Logo, MTV, TV Land, VH1

‘Endeavour’

Endeavour protects a woman who has received death threats.

Watch • 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7

‘The Strain’

Fet and Quinlan race back to Manhattan.

Watch • 11 p.m. Sunday, FX

The week ahead

‘People of Earth’

The group copes with tragedy; Agent Foster reports back to the FBI.

Watch • 8:30 p.m. Monday, TBS

‘Vixen’

Two seasons of the animated superhero web series are combined into this TV movie.

Watch • 7 p.m. Wednesday, CW/Ch. 30

‘Snowfall’

As Teddy’s situation deteriorates, so does his mental state.

Watch • 11 p.m. Wednesday, FX

College football

North Dakota at Utah.

Watch • 5:30 p.m. Thursday, P12N

‘The Night Shift’

A shooting at a nearby college puts hospital staffers in danger. (Season finale)

Watch • 9 p.m. Thursday, NBC/Ch. 5

