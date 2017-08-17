Yes, former “Friends” star Matt LeBlanc will return in the lame CBS sitcom “Man with a Plan” at midseason. But he’s also back in “Episodes,” playing an alternate, awful version of himself in that profane, insane and hilarious show that skewers the TV industry. In the final season premiere, Matt is a successful game-show host, but he’s not happy about it.
Watch • 11 p.m. Sunday, Showtime
This Weekend
• ‘What Happened Monday’
Glenn Close and Willem Dafoe star in this dystopian sci-fi thriller about a set of septuplets in a world that has to limit births.
Watch • Streaming Friday, Netflix
• Major League Soccer
Real Salt Lake at Montreal Impact.
Watch • 5:30 p.m. Saturday, KMYU
• ‘Endeavour on Masterpiece’
Endeavour Morse tracks a serial killer. (Season 4 premiere)
Watch • 8 p.m. Sunday, PBS/Ch. 7
• ‘The Last Ship’
The crew faces a new crisis in back-to-back episodes. (Season 5 premiere)
Watch • 8 and 9 p.m. Sunday, TNT
• ‘Game of Thrones’
Jon Snow leads an expedition north of The Wall to capture one of the dead.
Watch • 10 p.m. Sunday, HBO
The Week Ahead
• ‘Nova’
A report on the “Eclipse Over America” that takes place earlier on Monday.
Watch • 7 p.m. Monday, PBS/Ch. 7
• ‘The Farthest: Voyager in Space’
The remarkable story of NASA’s ongoing Voyager missions — probes launched 40 years ago and still sending back information today.
Watch • 8 p.m. Wednesday, PBS/Ch. 7
• Major League Soccer
San Jose Earthquakes at Real Salt Lake.
Watch • 8 p.m. Wednesday, KMYU
• ‘The Mist’
The group makes a discovery about the origins of the mist. (Season finale)
Watch • 8 p.m. Thursday, Spike