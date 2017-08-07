Beverly Hills, Calif. • For the first time, the Television Critics Association presented its top award to a program on a streaming service — “The Handmaid’s Tale” was named Program of the Year at the 33rd annual TCA Awards.
The TCA Award as the year’s best drama also went to the dystopian tale, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, of a world in which an authoritarian regime has taken control in America and women are subjugated.
“I’ve always wanted to work on a show my children could watch and this isn’t it,” joked executive producer Bruce Miller.
The ceremony Saturday evening was not without a bit of drama. Moss, a Scientologist, was seated just a couple of tables away from Leah Remini — and Moss left the ballroom when Remini accepted the award for outstanding achievement in reality programming for “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath.”
As Miller praised Moss’ performance in “Handmaid’s Tale,” Remini smiled broadly and applauded her.
FX’s “Atlanta” was named best comedy, and its star/producer, Donald Glover — who could not attend the awards at the Beverly Hilton because he’s shooting the next “Star Wars” movie — received the TCA Award for outstanding individual achievement in comedy.
The award “adds value to our family,” quipped “Atlanta” producer Stephen Glover, who accepted for his brother.
Critical darling “This Is Us” was named outstanding new program, and creator/executive producer Dan Fogelman expressed some surprise.
“A show that treads in sentimentality and a little bit of comedy is not often put in the same room with all these other incredible shows and great people,” he said.
Actor Kristin Chenoweth was an enthusiastic host for the evening, coming onstage in a “Handmaid’s Tale” costume and performing “Popular” from the Broadway show “Wicked” by suggesting that the untelevised TCA Awards aren’t popular enough — and proposing they be renamed the Chenoweth Awards, aka the Chennies.
And then she called “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown onstage to perform “For Good” (also from “Wicked”) with her.
The nominees and winners are chosen by members of the Television Critics Association — more than 200 professional journalists who cover television for publications in the United States and Canada.
Here’s the full list of TCA Awards winners:
Individual Achievement in Drama • Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers” and “Fargo,” HBO & FX)
Individual Achievement in Comedy • Donald Glover (“Atlanta,” FX)
Outstanding Achievement in News and Information • “O.J. Made in America” (ESPN)
Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming • “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)
Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming • “Speechless” (ABC)
Outstanding New Program • “This is Us” (NBC)
Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries and Specials • “Big Little Lies” (HBO)
Outstanding Achievement in Drama • “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Outstanding Achievement in Comedy • “Atlanta” (FX)
Program of the Year • “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
Career Achievement Award • Ken Burns
Heritage Award • “Seinfeld” (NBC)