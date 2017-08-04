In this Sept. 20, 2015 file photo, creator-showrunners David Benioff, left, and D.B. Weiss accept the award for outstanding writing for a drama series for "Game Of Thrones" at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. HBO’s announcement, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, that Benioff and Weiss will follow "Game of Thrones" with an HBO series in which slavery remains legal in the modern-day South drew fire on social media from those who fear that a pair of white producers are unfit to tell that story and that telling it will glorify racism. The series, “Confederate,” will take place in an alternate timeline where the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union and formed a nation in which legalized slavery has evolved into a modern institution. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)