Learning about how each of Utah’s towns got its start is an interesting exercise.

That’s why events such as Frontier Homestead State Park’s celebration of the founding of Cedar City are often fun to attend.

The park is hosting its annual Iron Mission Days on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $5 per family.

The event will include pioneer activities, crafts for kids and living history demonstrations.

The staff will offer such activities as dipping candles, baking on a wood-fired bread oven. The museum blacksmith and sagebrush fiber artisans will be on hand.

Other activities include log cutting with crosscut saws, pitching horseshoes, rope making, running the historic corn sheller and making rag dolls.

For information, call 435-586-9290 or log on to www.frontierhomestead.org. The park its at 635 N. Main St. in Cedar City.