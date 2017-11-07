Utah hunters have until 11 p.m. on Nov. 15 to apply for a coveted sportsman permit for the 2018 season. Only Utah residents can apply for these permits.
“With only a few exceptions, if you draw a sportsman permit, you can hunt on every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for,” said Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources. “Also, the season dates are much longer. So, you’ll have more time to travel more places to take the big game animal of a lifetime.”
The coveted permits are available for desert bighorn ram, Rocky Mountain bighorn ram, buck pronghorn, bull elk, bull moose, hunter’s choice bison, hunter’s choice mountain goat, black bear, cougar and wild turkey.
Apply at www.wildlife.utah.gov.
Results will be posted Nov. 22.
For more information on this program, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/sportsman-permit.html.