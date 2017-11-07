Utah hunters have until 11 p.m. on Nov. 15 to apply for a coveted sportsman permit for the 2018 season. Only Utah residents can apply for these permits.

“With only a few exceptions, if you draw a sportsman permit, you can hunt on every unit in Utah that’s open to hunting the species you drew a permit for,” said Lindy Varney, wildlife licensing coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Resources. “Also, the season dates are much longer. So, you’ll have more time to travel more places to take the big game animal of a lifetime.”