Steve Griffin | The Salt Lake Tribune Ensign Peak in Salt Lake City, Monday, March 23, 2015.

As days grow shorter, a sunset view becomes a reasonable hiking goal for the early-to-bed crowd — and Ensign Peak is about as reasonable as it gets.

Rising over Salt Lake City’s northern edge, Ensign Peak is a short, relatively easy, all-season hike with a lot of history. It was from here that Brigham Young and early LDS Church leaders surveyed the Salt Lake Valley and declared it a good place for “an ensign for the nations” (an ensign is a flag). There’s a monument at the top of the half-mile trail now, and a railed-in patio for valley gazing.

Ensign Peak usually draws a crowd; I’ve seen folks up there playing guitars and singing, launching drones and crawling around the rocks, with loads of children inventing games and chasing each other. It’s a community hike, so expect an audience if your plan is to entice a date up there for a bit of romance.

One drawback to consider: No alcohol is allowed at Ensign Peak. If you want to toast your sundown, consider the Living Room as an alternative (and enjoy responsibly).

Wherever you hike for sunset, bring headlamps and poles and walk carefully down if the path is dark.

