Saturday is International Observe the Moon Night and the Salt Lake Astronomical Society will celebrate by offering a free event.

This is one of thousands of free public events around the world. Others in Utah include the Ogden Astronomical Society’s moon watch at Antelope Island and the St. George Astronomy group’s event at Toquerville Park in St. George.

The Stansbury Park Observatory complex about 30 miles west of Salt Lake City. To reach SPOC from Utah’s capital, take I-80 west, leave the freeway at Exit 99 (the Tooele-Grantsville exit), heading south on Highway 36. Turn right at the third traffic signal onto Stansbury Parkway. Travel west on the Parkway until the sign in the center median labeled “Plaza.” Turn left at the plaza and park in a lot adjacent to the skateboard park. The observatory, with its white dome, is to the right.

The group will deploy telescopes to allow the public to watch the moon beginning at 3:15 p.m. The best viewing will begin around 6 p.m., which is a good time to arrive.