1 of 7 View Caption

The Green River sits below the Ruple Point Trail at Dinosaur National Monument on Sept. 9, 2017. Photo by Nate Carlisle/The S... A white-tailed prairie dog poses along the Ruple Point Trail at Dinosaur National Monument on Sept. 9, 2017. Photo by Nate Ca... A sign seen Sept. 9, 2017, warns hikers to stay on the Ruple Point Trail -- one of many hiking trails at Dinosaur National Mo... Petroglyphs sit on a rock wall on Sept. 10, 2017, alone Jones Hole Trail at Dinosaur National Monument. Photo by Nate Carlisl... A post marks the beach along the Green River at the end of the Jones Hole Trail at Dinosaur National Monument on Sept. 10, 20... Water from Ely Creek at Dinosaur National Monument spews over a short fall on Sept. 10, 2017. Photo by Nate Carlisle/The Salt... A deer stands along the Green River at Dinosaur National Monument on Sept. 10, 2017. Photo by Nate Carlisle/The Salt Lake Tri...