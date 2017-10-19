With the general mule deer season starting Saturday, the waterfowl hunt open and fishing still available, many hunters and anglers are afield.
Division of Wildlife Resources law-enforcement officers are asking those who see illegal hunting activities, such as shooting animals but not retrieving them, to report any activity that seems suspicious.
Division of Wildlife Resources Captain Mitch Lane said DWR conservation officers catch plenty of wildlife violators but could always use the public’s help.
“While you’re enjoying time in the outdoors this fall and winter, please be observant,” Lane said. “If you see something that doesn’t seem right, please let us know.”
“Even if what you saw doesn’t look like a big deal,” said DWR Law Enforcement Section Chief Rick Olson, “let us know about it. Some of our most significant cases started when someone called us with a small tip that led us to more information.”
To make a report, call 1-800-662-3337, the Utah Turn-in-a-Poacher hotline. It is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Officers need a description of the violator, the area where he or she is hunting and, if possible, a license plate number.