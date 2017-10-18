1 of 9 View Caption

(Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Aided by instructor Jacob Berger, Luke, 8, tries surfing and boogie boarding at Flowri... (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Luke, 8, climbs at iRock Utah in Ogden. (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Luke, 8, plays at arcade game at Lucky Slice Pizza in Ogden. (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Luke, 8, poses between retired locomotives at the Spencer S. Eccles Rail Center at the... (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Aided by instructor Jacob Berger, Luke, 8, tries surfing and boogie boarding at Flowri... (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Warrens Craft Burger on Historic 25th Street in Ogden. (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) The Craft Burger, at Warrens Craft Burger in Ogden, is served with fontina cheese, car... (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Luke, 8, climbs at iRock Utah in Ogden. (Heather May | Special to The Tribune) Heather May climbs at iRock Utah in Ogden.