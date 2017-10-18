Capitol Reef National Park and the Estrada Institute are presenting the eighth annual Heritage Starfest, Oct. 19-21.
Events include a guest speaker, solar viewing and stargazing with multiple telescopes.
According to park officials, the area in and around Capitol Reef is among the darkest skies in the nation, allowing visitors from around the world to enjoy stars, constellations and the Milky Way.
Visitors should bring a flashlight and dress warmly for the night events.
On Oct. 19, night sky photographer Greg Owens will give a 7:30 p.m. amphitheater presentation. That will be followed by a night sky photography workshop. Bring your camera and tripod.
Solar viewing at the Capitol Reef visitor center will be offered from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 20. Cameron Pace, an assistant professor of physics and science at Southern Utah University, will talk that night at the campground at 7:30. Stargazing at the campground amphitheater parking lot will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m.
The big day for events is Oct. 21. A portable planetarium will be set up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wayne Middle School in Bicknell. Solar viewing will again be available at the Capitol Reef visitor center from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
That evening, Pace will again speak, this time at the Robbers Roost Bookstore in Torrey from 7:30 to 8:30. There will be stargazing at the store from 8:30 to 10:30. Finally, from 10:30 until late, there will be citizen science night sky monitoring at Teasdale. For more information, visit facebook.com/heritagestarfest.