My impression has long been that some of the misgivings against new, rec-focused transplants and visitors are needlessly uncharitable. When people come to enjoy the natural beauty and recreation in southern Utah, they aren’t doing it at anyone. Sometimes I get the feeling that certain folks in this part of the world imagine a bunch of climbers and bikers and hikers deriving some kind of evil glee in disrespecting the locals when they settle into a new place. I don’t think there’s any reason to assume they’ll be disrespectful.