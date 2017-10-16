The U.S. Forest Service is waiting until the fall leaf viewing season is mostly done to begin rebuilding a portion of the beautiful Nebo Loop road that starts in Payson and ends near Nephi.
Construction will start Oct. 23 with one lane available through the end of Utah’s general deer hunt on Oct. 29. Starting Oct. 30, the road will be closed to all through traffic.
The scenic road traverses the back side of Mt. Nebo.
The construction news could affect deer hunters.
The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and Utah County Public Works Department will begin working on repairing a slump on the northern part of the Nebo Loop Scenic Byway that occurred in the 2016 winter.