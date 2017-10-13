If there is enough snow, the ski season should begin in less than a month.
Ski Utah held its annual media luncheon recently and announced tentative opening dates for Utah resorts.
Park City Mountain and Brian Head have scheduled Nov. 17 opening dates. Alta and Snowbird are planning Nov. 22 opening dates.
December openings include Deer Valley and Solitude on the 2nd, Sundance on the 8th, Cherry Peak on the 18th, Nordic Valley on the 19th and Eagle Point on the 21st.
Brighton, usually the first resort to open, has no official opening date but will begin running lifts as soon as enough snow is available to cover slopes.
Powder Mountain and Beaver Mountain have not announced opening dates. Their openings will be determined by when snow begins to fall.