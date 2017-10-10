Leaf peepers, get thee to the hills. Utah’s fall color display still is looking great, but it’s on its way out.

As of Monday, slopes were aglow in East Canyon, behind Midway, and the Alpine Scenic Loop — but the maples were pooping out fast and the aspens won't be far behind. It’s particularly nice right now because the oaks are going tawny; in the lowering sun, they look golden.

From the Wasatch front, streaks of red maples are plainly visible on the foothills and western mountain faces. The slopes above Santaquin were particularly beautiful this weekend. Look for nice rainbows of color near canyon mouths along the Wasatch. As of Sunday, the Hidden Valley Trail near Ogden was on fire, according to Tribune reporter and hike contributor Jessica Miller.

On Friday I saw aspen leaves flurrying on the wind like cherry blossoms at Fish Lake National Forest; but the cottonwoods were still shining gold in Capitol Reef and Zion national parks this weekend, according to travelers I spoke with who were in both places.

There probably isn't a ton left of leaf season. Don't wait for the weekend. Grab a camera in the next couple of days and head for the hills after work, during the golden hour, when the sun is setting and fall’s tapestry is at its best.

