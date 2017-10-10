Do you believe that ghosts are real?

That’s going to be the subject of a free event Thursday, Oct. 12, at Cedar City’s Frontier Homestead State Park.

Paranormal investigators are presenting “More Than Ghost Stories: Paranormal Investigations in Southern Utah” at 7 p.m.

That event is followed by the Haunted Homestead event on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per family. The event includes Halloween-themed games, crafts, ghost stories and spooky decorations.

Article continues below
Related Article
Salt Lake Acting Company unveils a comedy with an appetite for revenge just in time for Halloween Salt Lake Acting Company unveils a comedy with an appetite for revenge just in time for Halloween
A play for children that explores death and grief? Utah school tour is offering just such a journey A play for children that explores death and grief? Utah school tour is offering just such a journey
Children’s authors dish on the sly humor of ‘The Wolf the Duck and the Mouse’ ahead of Utah visits Children’s authors dish on the sly humor of ‘The Wolf the Duck and the Mouse’ ahead of Utah visits
So many Halloween stories for children to choose from this fall. Here are some picks. So many Halloween stories for children to choose from this fall. Here are some picks.

Park rangers will also offer a free cemetery tour at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. Meet at the museum parking lot to visit interesting headstones and hear graveyard stories.

For more information, call 435-586-9290.

Comments