Do you believe that ghosts are real?
That’s going to be the subject of a free event Thursday, Oct. 12, at Cedar City’s Frontier Homestead State Park.
Paranormal investigators are presenting “More Than Ghost Stories: Paranormal Investigations in Southern Utah” at 7 p.m.
That event is followed by the Haunted Homestead event on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 13 and 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 per family. The event includes Halloween-themed games, crafts, ghost stories and spooky decorations.
Park rangers will also offer a free cemetery tour at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. Meet at the museum parking lot to visit interesting headstones and hear graveyard stories.
For more information, call 435-586-9290.