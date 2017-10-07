“Americans are fortunate to have access to an unparalleled network of national wildlife refuges close to where they live,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who recently kicked off Refuge Week while visiting with staff and touring Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. “Whether you are hunting, fishing or just enjoying the great outdoors, I encourage everyone to get out and visit a refuge near you. One of my top priorities is to open up access wherever possible for the public to enjoy these lands so that more families have the opportunity to pass down that heritage as I have with my children.”