Utah’s three national wildlife refuges will be celebrating Refuge Week that begins Sunday and runs through Oct. 14.
Bear River near Brigham City, Fish Springs in western Utah, and Ouray in eastern Utah are part of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s system.
“Americans are fortunate to have access to an unparalleled network of national wildlife refuges close to where they live,” said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, who recently kicked off Refuge Week while visiting with staff and touring Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge. “Whether you are hunting, fishing or just enjoying the great outdoors, I encourage everyone to get out and visit a refuge near you. One of my top priorities is to open up access wherever possible for the public to enjoy these lands so that more families have the opportunity to pass down that heritage as I have with my children.”
Since the first refuge was established in 1903 (there are now 566 in the system), they have provided vital habitat for thousands of species and access for fishing, hunting wildlife watching, hiking, photography and environmental education.
At least one refuge is located in every state and U.S. territory.
“For hunters, anglers, wildlife watchers, photographers and hikers, the National Wildlife Refuge System is the jewel of our nation’s public lands,” said Fish and Wildlife Service Principal Deputy Director Greg Sheehan, a former Utah Division of Wildlife Resources director. “Refuge Week is a good time to remind ourselves of what America would be like without access to these amazing places.”
For special event information or to find what is available at a refuge near you, visit https://fws.gov/refuges/visitors/RefugeWeek2017.html.