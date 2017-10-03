The Mormon Pioneer Historic Trail from Little Dell Reservoir to Big Mountain in Salt Lake County is popular with hikers and cyclists for its long shady stretches by summer and beautiful leaf canopy by fall — and with cross-country skiers and snowshoers by winter.
But the woodsy route was not a blessing for the Donner Party, who largely owed their infamously late arrival in the Sierra Nevada in 1846 to the difficulties they had cutting trail through this part of the Wasatch Mountains. Travelers on the California Trail, the Pony Express Trail as well as the Mormon Pioneers later were funneled through this history-rich route.
The trail runs alongside State Road 65, and there are multiple trailheads to jump on and off as your time and stamina allow. However, the road is gated from mid- to late November until early to mid-May; the only access is at Little Dell Reservoir during winter.
Getting there
The Little Dell trailhead is along the north side of the reservoir, about 3 miles north of Interstate 80 on S.R. 65. From May to November, there also are parking lots and trailheads 1.5 miles north of Little Dell, 3.25 miles north of Little Dell, and at Big Mountain Pass, 5.35 miles north of Little Dell. There also are about a half-dozen pullouts along the road but not all have trail access.
The hike
There are three linked segments. From the Little Dell trailhead, take the switchbacks down to the reservoir. The trail briefly follows a gravel road and breaks away where signed, just north of the reservoir. It meanders up a gradual incline for two miles, until it reaches a parking lot and crosses S.R. 65.
For the second segment, the trail starts on the west side of the highway about 30 yards south of the parking lot. It rises along the slopes west of the highway, offering great views of East Canyon until it drops into the Affleck Park Campground after about 0.75 mile. Follow the signs through the campground to the northeast, where the trail starts again and keeps rising another challenging mile to the second parking lot and highway crossing.
The third segment begins across the highway to the east; be careful crossing the road, as traffic is winding through a switchback at this point. From there, the trail rises up another steep 1.5 mile northeast to the parking lot at Big Mountain Pass.
Hiking time • 3-8 hours
Round trip miles • 3 to 10.7 miles, in segments
Elevation gain • 1,600 feet
Difficulty • Easy to difficult, depending on segments hiked
Trail head restrooms • Yes
Fees • None
Dogs allowed • No
Bikes allowed • Yes