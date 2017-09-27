This is an easy nature trail through Wasatch Mountain State Park campground, ending at a fun boulder field. It would be a good hike for families with young children and is especially beautiful in the fall.

Getting there • The trailhead is in Pine Creek Campground at Wasatch Mountain State Park, about one mile up Pine Canyon Drive from Burgi Lane in Midway. Turn into the campground, pay the $7 use fee and turn at the second drive to your right into the big parking lot.

Directions • From the trailhead, walk west into the woods and bend north when you enter the meadow. After 0.1 mile, you will reach an intersection with a road; cross it and continue north. Keep going north for about a half mile, bypassing spurs and footpaths to campsites and utilities. At 0.55 mile, you will reach a Y; bend left, taking a footpath northwest. At 0.8 mile you will see a junction with a bridge on your right. Don’t cross it; just keep going north, on the trail. Shortly after that, you will come to nature signs; keep going north-northwest along the drainage. At 1.1 miles you will reach the boulder field. Play with care and check out the pretty green lichen on the stone.

Destination: Creek boulder field

Article continues below
Related Article
Erin Alberty: Mountain biking does not make sense to me, but here I go Erin Alberty: Mountain biking does not make sense to me, but here I go
7 reasons fall is one of the best times to go fishing in Utah 7 reasons fall is one of the best times to go fishing in Utah
Don’t be fooled by East Coast elitism; Utah’s autumn display is second to none Don’t be fooled by East Coast elitism; Utah’s autumn display is second to none
10 top spots for Utah’s fall colors 10 top spots for Utah’s fall colors
Bike, walking path soon to link Sugar House and Tanner parks in Salt Lake City as Parley’s Trail continues to grow Bike, walking path soon to link Sugar House and Tanner parks in Salt Lake City as Parley’s Trail continues to grow
  • Hiking time: 1.5 hours
  • Round trip miles: 2.4 miles
  • Elevation gain: 650 feet
  • Difficulty: Easy
  • Trail head restrooms: Yes
  • Fees: $7
  • Dogs allowed: Yes, leashed
  • Bikes allowed: Yes
Comments