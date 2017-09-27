This is an easy nature trail through Wasatch Mountain State Park campground, ending at a fun boulder field. It would be a good hike for families with young children and is especially beautiful in the fall.
Getting there • The trailhead is in Pine Creek Campground at Wasatch Mountain State Park, about one mile up Pine Canyon Drive from Burgi Lane in Midway. Turn into the campground, pay the $7 use fee and turn at the second drive to your right into the big parking lot.
Directions • From the trailhead, walk west into the woods and bend north when you enter the meadow. After 0.1 mile, you will reach an intersection with a road; cross it and continue north. Keep going north for about a half mile, bypassing spurs and footpaths to campsites and utilities. At 0.55 mile, you will reach a Y; bend left, taking a footpath northwest. At 0.8 mile you will see a junction with a bridge on your right. Don’t cross it; just keep going north, on the trail. Shortly after that, you will come to nature signs; keep going north-northwest along the drainage. At 1.1 miles you will reach the boulder field. Play with care and check out the pretty green lichen on the stone.
Destination: Creek boulder field
- Hiking time: 1.5 hours
- Round trip miles: 2.4 miles
- Elevation gain: 650 feet
- Difficulty: Easy
- Trail head restrooms: Yes
- Fees: $7
- Dogs allowed: Yes, leashed
- Bikes allowed: Yes