Directions • From the trailhead, walk west into the woods and bend north when you enter the meadow. After 0.1 mile, you will reach an intersection with a road; cross it and continue north. Keep going north for about a half mile, bypassing spurs and footpaths to campsites and utilities. At 0.55 mile, you will reach a Y; bend left, taking a footpath northwest. At 0.8 mile you will see a junction with a bridge on your right. Don’t cross it; just keep going north, on the trail. Shortly after that, you will come to nature signs; keep going north-northwest along the drainage. At 1.1 miles you will reach the boulder field. Play with care and check out the pretty green lichen on the stone.