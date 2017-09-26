Ever wonder what would happen if your dream Caribbean cruise was threatened by a major hurricane such as Irma or Maria.
According to Squaremouth, a travel insurance comparison site, travelers on a cruise or to an island affected by a hurricane can get a refund.
“Travelers can be refunded their entire trip cost if their flight or cruise to the Caribbean is cancelled by the storm as well as if accommodations at their destination are rendered uninhabitable,” said the company in a news release. “Some travel insurance policies also offer refunds if a destination is under a hurricane warning.”
Once a storm is on the radar, however, it’s too late to purchase travel insurance. And you are not covered just because a storm may have ruined your plans. As long as travelers can make it to a destination on time and a hotel is safe, they will not receive a refund.