The temperatures dropped this week and autumn officially began. That means hungrier and more active fish, crisp beautiful weather and wonderful fall colors.
The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is telling anglers that this is one of the best times of the year to go fishing.
“If you want to enjoy great fishing in less-crowded conditions, fall is the time to do it,” said Randy Oplinger, DWR‘s sport fisheries coordinator. “Recreational boating and fishing pressure drop off dramatically in the fall.”
He gave seven reasons anglers should try fishing this time of year:
• Less crowded conditions.
• Lower temperatures.
• Active, hungry fish.
• Fish biting more because they are preparing for winter.
• Brown and brook trout are among fish that spawn in the fall.
• Baits, flies and lures all work this time of year.
Oplinger suggested that anglers can have good success this time of year for trout on the Weber, Diamond Fork, Thistle Creek and Green River below Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
Uinta Mountain lakes should be good, though anglers may face snowy conditions.
Lake Powell is excellent for stripers and walleye.