Hunters age 17 and younger will have Utah’s birds to themselves during hunts designated for youths in September.
Young duck hunters may take to the marshes Sept. 23 in Utah’s northern zone, and Sept. 30 in the southern zone. A map of the zones is on page 30 of the state’s waterfowl guidebook.
Shooting begins 6:46 a.m. on Sept. 23 and 6:53 a.m. on Sept. 30.Young hunters also may hunt for chukar and gray partridge Sept. 23-25. Shooting starts at 6:16 a.m. on Sept. 23.
All youth hunters — including 16- and 17-year-olds — must be joined by someone 21 or older to participate in the youth duck hunt. Teens ages 16 and 17 may hunt chukar and gray partridge unsupervised if they have taken a hunter education course.
Adults may not hunt during youth hunts.
Youth hunters must have current hunting licenses and Harvest Information Program numbers. Hunters ages 16 and 17 must have federal duck stamps to hunt ducks, available at post offices.
Hunters who haven’t taken a hunter education course must have turned 12 by July 31 to participate, and they must complete a brief online hunting orientation course at www.wildlife.utah.gov/trial.
Marsh conditions will be posted at www.wildlife.utah.gov/waterfowl-opener-conditions.html.