The state Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a free fly-fishing clinic for beginners on Sept. 30 in Price.

The clinic will cover gear needs, fly selection, fly fishing on lakes and rivers, casting and lure presentation.

After a classroom session, students will go to a community fishery to try to catch fish. The DWR will provide rods, reels and tackle.

The clinic begins at 8:30 a.m. at the DWR’s southeastern region office: 319 N. Carbonville Rd. in Price.

To register online, visit https://goo.gl/MS1Yfv. For more information, call the DWR office at 435-613-3707.

