1 of 19 View Caption

(Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a character holding what appears to be a severed head at McConk... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a character wielding what appears to be a bloody weapon at McCo... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a character known as Big Foot Man standing near what appears to... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show characters holding what appears to be a severed head at McConki... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show characters standing in a row at McConkie Ranch in Dry Fork Cany... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) The Three Kings Panel, also known as the Sun Carriers Panel, is considered one of the fi... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show characters standing inside circles at McConkie Ranch in Dry For... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a character facing off with an animal at McConkie Ranch in Dry ... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show characters standing in a row at McConkie Ranch in Dry Fork Cany... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) A Fremont petroglyph shows what a modern eye might view as a relatable depiction of pare... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Visitors hike to Fremont petroglyphs at McConkie Ranch in Dry Fork Canyon near Vernal. P... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Hikers walk to the area known as the Three Kings Panel or the Sun Carriers Panel of Frem... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs at McConkie Ranch in Dry Fork Canyon near Vernal. Photo taken July 2... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a helmeted character seemingly in tears, at McConkie Ranch in D... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show characters standing in a row, one holding what appears to be a ... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a character seemingly in tears, at McConkie Ranch in Dry Fork C... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs show a character standing in a row, including one with enormous feet... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) A Fremont petroglyph bears an uncanny resemblance to a Jack of Spades on a playing card ... (Erin Alberty|The Salt Lake Tribune) Fremont petroglyphs at McConkie Ranch in Dry Fork Canyon near Vernal. Photo taken July 2...