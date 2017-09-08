The Historic Wendover Airfield will host its annual air show Saturday that includes aviation and military history exhibits.
In addition to a number of aerial performances, the Historic Wendover Air Show will feature modern and vintage aircraft, military displays, and participation by groups including the Utah Military Vehicle Club. The Arizona Ground Crew WWII Living Historians will have barracks and engine shop exhibits. And there will be base tours, a flight simulator, and visits to the Norden Bombsight Building and the C-123 “Con Air” movie prop.
Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets in advance or to see a complete list of featured aircraft, visit wendoverairbase.com. Adult general admission tickets are $15. Kids are free.
The historic airfield, one of the few remaining mostly intact World War II flight lines, was built to train crews during the Manhattan Project to drop the first atomic bombs. One of the most prized attractions at the airbase is the restored hangar that housed the Enola Gay.
Pets are not allowed onto the airfield, except service animals. No alcohol, large coolers or smoking is permitted on the tarmac.
Come prepared with walking shoes, lawn chairs, sunglasses, sunscreen and cameras. Food and drink vendors will be available.
Featured aircraft include the U.S. Navy F-18 Hornet Demo Team, the MiG Fury Fighters, the F-35 Lightning II from Hill Air Force Base, the Ace Maker T-33 Aerobatic Demo, an f4U-1 Corsair, a T-6 Texan Aerbatic Warbird, an Erickson Air Aerobatic demo and the GoPro “Bomb Squad” Jump Team.