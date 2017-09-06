One day he refuses to walk home with us as we come home from school. He wants to speed ahead, alone, and listen to music on headphones in his room. The next day, he comes to my room seeking his beloved blue bunny — the one he’s had since he was 1 and still nuzzles like he did then. His newfound bulk is hard to reconcile; he runs in for a hug and I feel I’ve been tackled. He’s long past the time I can carry him, but he wants to be held.