Cedar Breaks National Monument recently celebrated its 84th anniversary by dedicating a new paved all-access trail.

Franklin Roosevelt used the Antiquities Act to designate the Cedar City-area park as a national monument on Aug. 22, 1933.

To celebrate, park officials dedicated a 2-mile round-trip paved ADA-ABA-accessible trail.

The new trail leads visitors past the Point Supreme picnic area and campground and ends at the Sunset Overlook.

It offers all ages and abilities a chance to enjoy a walk in the woods and avoid steep grades. It provides gentle slopes with many rest areas.

Park officials say the path is ideal for children, the elderly, those using mobility devices or those who want to avoid mud and dirt.

It offers views of the Cedar Breaks amphitheater as well.

