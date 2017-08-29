1 of 13 View Caption

If you have a permit for the general archery deer hunt, you have a lot to be excited about, according to the Utah Division of... (Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) Lots of dusky grouse will be available when Utah's forest grouse hun... (Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) You can hunt mourning doves in Utah starting Sept. 1. The number of... (Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) You can hunt mourning doves in Utah starting Sept. 1. The number of... (Photo courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) Lots of ruffed grouse will be available when Utah's forest grouse hu... For the first time in years, you can take only one pintail duck a day in Utah. (Courtesy Derek Murdock, Utah Division of Wild... For the first time in years, you can take only one pintail duck a day in Utah. (Courtesy of Delta Waterfowl) Cottontail rabbit hunting should be excellent in Utah this fall and winter. The hunt starts Sept. 1. (Courtesy Randall Thack... If you have a permit for the general archery deer hunt, you have a lot to be excited about, according to the Utah Division of... Don't wait to take Utah's Hunter Education course. Special hunting days — for those 17 years of age and younger — start in S... Becky Smith is Utah's 2016 Hunter Education Instructor of the Year. (Courtesy Morgan Jacobsen, Utah Division of Wildlife Reso... The new Waterfowl Guidebook is free. (Courtesy Aubree Perrenoud, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources) The new Upland Game and Turkey Guidebook is free. (Courtesy Aubree Perrenoud, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources)