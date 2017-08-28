Capitol Reef National Park’s entrance fee program has always been a little strange.
Visitors can drive through the main part of the park on Highway 24 and to the visitor center without paying a fee.
The only time the entrance fee comes into play is when taking the scenic drive that ends at Capitol Gorge. An entrance fee is required then. And park officials want to raise it.
They are proposing to raise that vehicle fee from $10 to $15. Some group camping fees could go up as well.
Natural Bridges and Hovenweep national monuments in southeastern Utah are also proposing fee increases. Officials there are considering increasing vehicle entrance rates from $10 to $15, per-person entry fees by $2 to $5 and motorcycles from $5 to $10.
Officials are proposing to increase camping rates at the two monuments from $10 to $15 from March 1 to Oct. 31 each year.