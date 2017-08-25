The folks managing a massive yearlong construction project at Arches National Park have good and bad news for travelers hoping to visit the popular area on Labor Day weekend.
The good news is that the Windows Section of Arches is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Friday, Sept.1. This great area with double arches and short walks for kids is one of the park’s iconic attractions.
But the construction will mean closures at other popular tourist spots.
The La Sal Mountains viewpoint is scheduled to close Sunday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
The Balanced Rock area, Courthouse Towers viewpoint and Park Avenue viewpoint and trailhead are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. on Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day. They are scheduled to reopen Sept. 29.
The La Sal Mountains Overlook is scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. on Sept. 12.
Work to replace the park’s main road is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10. During this phase, as many as 10 to 12 trucks hauling asphalt per hour will be traveling through Moab into the park between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. Dates are subject to change.
The Devils Garden Campground remains closed through Nov. 30.
As construction continues, all vehicles must be out of the closure area no later than 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday night. The park reopens at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday and weekends from 7 a.m. Friday until 7 p.m. Sunday.