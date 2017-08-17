The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources has revoked a catch-and-release fishing record set earlier this year at Flaming Gorge Reservoir.
According to the Idaho Statesman, the 57-pound lake trout was caught and released by Soda Springs, Idaho, angler Sidney Cellan.
The DWR found that the angler did not have a valid fishing license. It expired a few days before he caught the 48-inch lake trout, negating the record.
The agency called the error an honest mistake.
That means the previous record of 46.5 inches by Ray Johnson in 1998 still stands.
Since the monster was released, it also remains in the reservoir.