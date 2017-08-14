In the early years of the United States, the first explorers of the West heard stories about a land with canyons, geysers and waterfalls that sounded too good to be true. It wasn’t until Thomas Moran returned from a trip with paintings of what he saw that the unique region actually lived up to the rumors. Soon after the land was set aside as a park, but since there was no National Park Service, it was initially an area where everything from people building houses to a zoo could be seen. The wild animals were part of the experience and steps were taken to make them part of a show.