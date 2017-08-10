Saturday is military appreciation day at all Utah state parks.
All active military, veterans and their family members in the same vehicle will be allowed free day-use access to all state parks. Many of these parks will also host celebrations.
The events include pancake breakfasts, 5K races, flag ceremonies, canoe rentals and disc golf tournaments.
“We have set this day aside to honor those currently serving in the military as well as those who have served in the past,” Utah State Parks Deputy Director Jeff Rasmussen said. “Their sacrifices have given us the freedoms and safety that we all enjoy day in and day out. We think it’s important to recognize their service and dedication.”
For a list of activities, visit www.stateparks.utah.gov.