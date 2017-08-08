Timpanogos Cave National Monument is a must-see for residents on the Wasatch Front. The three connected caves can be viewed in an hour-long, ranger-led tour. Tours run from May through September. Tickets may be bought up to 30 days in advance online or at (877) 444-6777. You may buy a ticket at the visitors center when you arrive, but tours frequently sell out.
Directions • The Timpanogos Cave National Monument Visitors Center is in American Fork Canyon, 2.25 miles east of the fee station on the south side of State Road 92.
Hike • Pick up your ticket at the visitors center 15 minutes before the time you have reserved. The trail from the visitors center is paved but steep and winds 1.5 miles south and west to the mouth of the cave. Strollers are not allowed on the trail. Rangers ask that hikers do not run on the trail, and areas prone to rock slides are marked with a red and white paint line; do not stop there.
Because of White Nose Syndrome, a disease that infects bats, visitors are forbidden from wearing or carrying into the cave anything that has been in other caves: shoes, clothing, backpacks and cameras, for example. Food and drinks are not allowed in the caves, nor are external-frame backpacks. Infants may be worn in front carriers only. Near the top of the trail is a metal box for items forbidden inside the caves.
The caves are 45 degrees year round. Bring a jacket and wear close-toed shoes. Only ticket-holders may join the cave tours, but the trail is open to the public for hiking during daylight hours, at no cost.
- Hiking time: 3 hours
- Round-trip miles: 3 miles
- Elevation gain: 1,100 feet
- Difficulty: Moderate
- Trail head restrooms: Yes
- Dogs allowed: No
- Bikes allowed: No
- Fees: $4 ages 3-5, $6 ages 6-15, $8 age 16 and up