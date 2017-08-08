Sulphur Creek is a fantastic summertime playground, with waterfalls and even a little shade. Start early in the day so it’s not too hot for the dry stretch at the beginning. After 1.25 miles across the desert, Sulphur Creek appears and leads hikers through more than 5 miles of swirling rock, soaring cliffs and grottos carved around waterfalls. Ask rangers about possible flood conditions before beginning hike.