Arches and Canyonlands national parks are seeking public comment on a proposal to raise some entrance fees for 2018.
While the $25 per-day private vehicle fee would remain the same, the proposal calls for an increase from $10 to $12 for those entering on foot or on bicycle and an increase from $15 to $20 for motorcyclists.
The proposal is part of a larger National Park Service initiative to standardize fees for visitor services and experiences. The new revenue from the fee increases will be spent to improve the park experience and protect resources.
There are different ways to comment.
Online • https://parkplanning.nps.gov
Mail • National Park Service. Southeast Utah Group, Attn: Planning and Compliance Coordinator, 2282 S. West Resources Blvd., Moab, Utah 84532.
Fax • 435-719-2300
The comment deadline is Sept. 1.