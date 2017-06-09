Box Canyon is a short, shady and beautiful family hike near the Josie Morris cabin in Dinosaur National Monument. It leads into a lush, green box canyon with towering walls. The main trail is less than a half-mile one way, but you can hike up improvised foot trails into the boulders. Another parent I spoke with described the hike as an "easy win" for families traveling with small children. I found several wildflowers in late May. Throughout the canyon are a number of cottonwood trees and sumac bushes, which made me suspect it would be a nice hike in autumn for a bit of fall color; rangers confirmed that.