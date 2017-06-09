Box Canyon is a short, shady and beautiful family hike near the Josie Morris cabin in Dinosaur National Monument. It leads into a lush, green box canyon with towering walls. The main trail is less than a half-mile one way, but you can hike up improvised foot trails into the boulders. Another parent I spoke with described the hike as an "easy win" for families traveling with small children. I found several wildflowers in late May. Throughout the canyon are a number of cottonwood trees and sumac bushes, which made me suspect it would be a nice hike in autumn for a bit of fall color; rangers confirmed that.

Directions • The trailhead is at the Josie Morris cabin, on the Utah side of Dinosaur National Monument. From the monument's west entry, go east 8.1 miles on Cub Creek Road (State Road 149) to Josie Ranch Road, which is to the north. Turn north and travel 1.7 miles east and north to the parking lot at the end of the road.

Hike • From the parking lot, go north behind the bathrooms and into the cottonwood trees. The trail is well-maintained and flat for about a third of a mile. Then footpaths spider up into the canyon walls. I went north up along the west-facing slope of the canyon, turning back after about a half-mile. The views above and below are dramatic and the climbing was fun for my 4-year-old. We saw daisies, cactus and wallflower in bloom.

Destination: Canyon

Hiking time • 1 hour

Round-trip miles • 1 mile

Elevation gain • 300 feet

Difficulty • Easy to moderate

Trailhead restrooms • Yes

Dogs allowed • No

Bikes allowed • n/a

Fees • $20 per car

Digital map available at https://drive.google.com/open?id=1oEDyTIzTAWaCXLDgMYD86vC5NRk&usp=sharing.

— Erin Alberty

Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Hikers walk among the cottonwood trees on the trail to Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Hikers walk among the cottonwood trees on the trail to Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A young hiker approaches Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A young hiker approaches Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A hole has formed in a rock wall in Box Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A hole has formed in a rock wall in Box Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A hole has formed in a rock wall in Box Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A hole has formed in a rock wall in Box Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A young hiker exits Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A young hiker exits Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A young hiker approaches Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A young hiker approaches Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A family climbs up the walls of Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A family climbs up the walls of Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A family hikes in Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A family hikes in Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune The walls of Box Canyon cast a mid-day shadow May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune The walls of Box Canyon cast a mid-day shadow May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Rock walls rise out of Box Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Rock walls rise out of Box Canyon in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Box Canyon envelops a valley of cottonwood trees and sumac bushes in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Box Canyon envelops a valley of cottonwood trees and sumac bushes in Dinosaur National Monument. Photo taken May 29, 2017.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Hikers take a break in Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Hikers take a break in Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Hikers descend Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Hikers descend Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Children hike out of Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune Children hike out of Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A family enters Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A family enters Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A boy stands in a rock formation in Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.
Erin Alberty | The Salt Lake Tribune A boy stands in a rock formation in Box Canyon on May 29, 2017 in Dinosaur National Monument.