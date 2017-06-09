I think most of us who love the outdoors respond to the many visceral cues in nature that prompt a sense of awareness and respect. It might be an interesting mental experiment to put those cues together and try to appreciate the systems, too. Listen for the springs feeding a vast iris field in Hog Canyon. Look for the twinpod poofing out from under a protective rock at McConkie Ranch. Watch a butterfly bop around the buckwheat west of Duchesne. Feel the wind that carries seed from a field of globemallow near State Road 45 south of Naples.