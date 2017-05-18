After the "Jurassic Park" movies, many folks dream of being a paleontologist and having a chance to dig for dinosaur bones.
The Utah Field House of Natural History State Park Museum in Vernal is offering the public a chance to do just that as it sponsors a Fossil Field School June 19-23.
The cost of the five-day experience is $500. The school includes five days of traveling with staff paleontologists to five types of fossil sites.
Participants will help staff uncover 150 million-year-old dinosaur bones, search for 50 million-year-old mammal and crocodile and plant fossils, identify ancient insects and perhaps even discover a new species.
The field school is for those 16 years and older. Participants must provide lodging, meals, transportation (high-clearance vehicles recommended) to sites, gas for vehicle and personal items.
To sign up or for more information, contact the museum at stevesroka@utah.gov or call 435-789-3799.