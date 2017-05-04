Sabrina Allen of Grantsville won the Best of Show award at the Utah Junior Duck Stamp Contest, and her artwork made the top 25 in the Federal Junior Duck Stamp contest.
The Utah student's entry was created in acrylic and was a depiction of buffleheads. Judges praised her painting for its high attention to detail and use of lighting in the painting, which was titled "With Mother Beside Them."
There were 263 entries in the Utah contest. Judges included expert birders, woodlands managers and wildlife artists.
Allen is known for having a passion for wildlife and receives support for that hobby from her family.
Students from kindergarten through 12th grade can enter the contest. Information on how to enter can be found at www.fws.gov/juniorduck.
Allen and other entrants will be recognized May 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Bear River Wildlife Education Center.