Frontier Homestead State Park in Cedar City will host its annual Utah Archaeology Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Activities include American Indian games, history, traditional crafts and demonstrations.
Cost is $2 per person or $5 per family.
The event kicks off a month-long series of events, including two showings of "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" at the Sharwan Smith Center on the Southern Utah University campus on May 12 and 19 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. An archaeologists will give a brief introduction both nights.
Other events on the lineup:
• On Monday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m., the SUU archaeological repository will be opened to the public. The facility is located in Room 101-A, west basement door, ELC, on the SUU campus. The tour is free and family friendly.
• On May 20, enjoy a free guided tour of historic Kolob Canyon. The tour will begin at Frontier State Park at 9 a.m. and return at 1 p.m. Snack lunches will be provided to all registered participants. Reservations are required. Email your reservation to samanthakirkley@suu.edu.
• On May 22, Shanandoah Anderson from the Southern Pauite Indian Tribe of the Utah Shivwits Band will present a slide show at the Cedar City Public Library.
• There is also an archaeology month art contest for students in second through eighth grade. Entries are due May 7.
For details, call 435-586-9290 or email frontierhomestead@utah.gov.