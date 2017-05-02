Spring might seem a strange time to be thinking about upland game hunting in Utah, but the state will soon begin gathering input on the fall hunt.
Division of Wildlife Resources biologists are proposing almost identical rules for the 2017, 2018 and 2019 hunts to those that have governed upland game hunting since 2014. Regional Advisory Council meetings about the hunts will begin starting May 2, with email comments also available.
A few minor changes are being contemplated.
Biologists want to open the general statewide pheasant hunt on the first Saturday in November and end on the first Sunday in December. This adds about two weeks to private land hunts.
They also want to close the Pahvant and Annabella wildlife areas on Nov. 11, 2017, to all hunters except for those 17 or younger or adults who have never hunted.
They would also like to move the sandhill crane hunt in Uintah County from September to October.
For information on meeting dates or proposals, visit www.wildlife.utah.gov/public_meetings. Email addresses for RAC members can be found at www.wildlife.utah.gov/dwr/rac-members.html.