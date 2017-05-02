There are the usual boxing posters promoting fight cards held long ago, a few weights and barbells along one wall, and some rusty metal chairs — victims of a leaky roof and a lot of sweat. Of the dozen or so boxers packed into the garage, only Alvarez and his coach, Lalo Lopez, are in the ring on this night. That's because fighters with big bouts coming up get the bulk of the gym owner's attention. And Alvarez's next fights are big; He's got a target on his back after winning it all last year as a relatively unknown competitor in the second-lowest weight division in the Golden Gloves program.