Hike • The trail heads northwest through a broad canyon with abundant trees and shrubs. A large alcove is visible in a canyon wall to the north about a half-mile from the trailhead. The final 10th of a mile enters a swirling slickrock canyon, and the trail hops back and forth across the creek, over stepping stones. Where the waterfall pours into a pool, you will see footholds carved into the rock up the north side of the pool. A rope also has been installed to help climbers reach the top of the waterfall.