She said that small numbers of adult largemouth bass will be placed in both waters. They won't be restocked in large numbers until after the bluegill are stocked, giving the bluegill one reproductive cycle with few predators in the two reservoirs. The biologists expect growth rates to be faster than normal for a few years after the projects, though it will take about two years for newly hatched bluegill to reach 6 inches and largemouths to reach 12 inches.